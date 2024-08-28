— Public Notice —

Village Council Agenda

Monday, Sept. 3, 2024

Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

ANNOUNCEMENTS

CONSENT AGENDA

• Minutes of August 19, 2024 Regular Meeting

REVIEW OF AGENDA

PETITIONS/COMMUNICATIONS

PUBLIC HEARINGS/LEGISLATION (6:20 p.m.)

• Emergency Reading of Ordinance 2024-08 Approving a Second Supplemental Appropriation for the Third Quarter of 2024 and Declaring an Emergency

• First Reading of Ordinance 2024-09 Approving a Utility Round Up Program Policy

• Reading of Resolution 2024-58 Approving a Contract with Insight Piping for Sewer Relining

• Reading of Resolution 2024-59 Agreeing to Funding for 2025 Electric Crew Participation in the Light Up Navajo Nation Project

CITIZEN CONCERNS (6:40 p.m.)

SPECIAL REPORTS

MANAGER’S REPORT (7 p.m.)

OLD BUSINESS (7:35 p.m.)

• LIHTC Update (Blankenship: 10 min.)

• Discussion of Participation in School Board Meeting (Stokes: 5 min.)

NEW BUSINESS

FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS* (7:30 p.m.)

Sept. 16: • Resolution 2024-59 Accepting Amounts and Rates as Determined by the Budget Commission and Authorizing the Necessary Tax Levies and Certifying Them to the County Auditor

• Zoning Administrator Request for Consideration of Preliminary PUD Plan on Fewer than Five Acres

• TLT Annual Report

*Future Agenda items are noted for planning purposes only and are subject to change.

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 937-767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.