BREAKING | Small fire in Glen Helen contained

A small fire erupted in Glen Helen Nature Preserve around 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday morning, Sept. 17.

As Glen Helen Executive Director Nick Boutis told the News, the fire came from a campsite an individual made off-trail near the entrance of the nature preserve.

By 8:45 a.m., Miami Township Fire-Rescue and Village crews had contained the small blaze.

Minimal damage appears to have come from the fire, though once it was extinguished, crews sawed down a large dead tree near the site.

Except in designated areas, camping in the Glen is expressly prohibited.

According to Boutis, the Glen is especially vulnerable to fire amid the ongoing, statewide drought.

“As conditions get drier, the risk of fire in Glen Helen increases,” he said. “It’s more important than ever that nobody introduces any incendiaries to the preserve and that people stay on trails. Always approach an environment with the idea of leaving no trace.”

The News will provide additional details as more information is made available.