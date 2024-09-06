Bulldog Sports Round-Up | Sept. 6, 2024

Cross-country

Facing heat, humidity, hard competition and a hilly course, the Yellow Springs High School and McKinney Middle School cross-country teams showed extreme resilience at the Fairborn Skyhawk Invitational Wednesday, Aug. 28. With temperatures in the 90s, the Bulldogs demonstrated that they are up to the challenge even when running against larger schools, which dominated the field of teams at this meet.

The middle school boys ran to a sixth-place finish in a field of 17 teams. Seventh grader Jeremiah Washington ran to a 17th-place finish (13:11) in a field of 176 runners. Eighth graders Henry Babb (28th), Luke Levier (54th), Emil Lazar (67th) and Theo Collins (129th), along with seventh graders William DeWine (55th), Luc Amend (61st) and Cody McClure (162nd), rounded out the scoring for the young Bulldogs.

The middle school girls finished in 10th place out of 17 teams in a crowded field of 119 runners. Seventh grader Lilly Brown navigated the course to a 31st-place finish in a time of 16:03. Fellow seventh graders Winona Dean (76th), Samantha Highlander (80th) and Leela Cooksey (93rd) ran exceptional races while eighth graders Ella Reardon (105th) and Leah Cameron (116th) performed well.

The high school boys were led by junior Kyle Johnston, who finished in fifth place (18:33) in a highly competitive field of 169 runners. Ninth grader Matteo Chaiten (46th) and first-year runners Trevor Roberts (90th), Brodan Chaffee (111th), Graham Turnmire (116th) and Adrian Benedict (155th) showed that they were not in awe of the tough competition. The boys team finished in ninth place out of 16 teams.

The shorthanded high school girls team was missing several runners, but still performed admirably, even though they were not included in the final team scores. Sophomore Abebu Barnett is rounding into top form with her 18th-place finish (26:38) in the field of 86 runners. Juniors Lauren Finney (38th) and Hannah Finney (48th), along with ninth grader Sierra Sundell-Turner (57th), showed strong determination and grit.

Coach Isabelle Dierauer commented that she was impressed with how all of the runners did not allow the weather conditions and tough course to deter them from performing to the best of their abilities particularly in a crowded field of Division I schools.

The Bulldogs’ next competition will be Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Brookville Invitational.

—Coach John Gudgel

Girls soccer

The Bulldogs started off the season strong, opening with a 7–0 win over Stivers High School in nonconference play Monday, Aug. 19.

Senior Lili Herzog and sophomore Elaina Gilley led the team in offense, each scoring two goals, with the remainder of goals brought to bear by sophomore Gabriella Kibblewhite and ninth graders Violet Matteson and Olivia Washington.

That initial victory was followed by a Saturday, Aug. 24, loss to Southeastern; the Bulldogs fell 1–10. Though Herzog scored the lone goal for the Bulldogs, the team’s defense worked hard to keep their Southeastern opponents out of the net, with ninth grader Brooklyn Walker Hapgood racking up 10 saves, followed by senior Ayla Current’s eight. Hapgood also netted eight goal assists, followed by Current’s two.

The girls swiftly followed the loss with another win Tuesday, Aug. 27, besting Dixie 2–1. Gilley and junior Ainsley Johnson each netted a goal for the Bulldogs in the winning match, with senior goalie Gema Brizuela racking up 14 saves and one goal assist.

The team’s current regular season record is 2–1.