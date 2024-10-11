Bulldog Sports Round-Up | Oct. 11, 2024

Volleyball

Robinson breaks 1,000 assists; girls remain in second place

Ten minutes into the YSHS varsity volleyball team’s match against Cedarville on Saturday, Oct. 5, the buzzer sounded for a special time-out: Coach Stephanie Zinger took to the mic to announce that junior Ariana Robinson had just made her 1,000th career scoring assist.

Robinson had come into the game that afternoon with 996 assists under her belt. Knowing that she would undoubtedly break 1,000 during Saturday’s game, Robinson’s coaches and teammates arranged to surprise her with a commemorative volleyball, signed by all, and a basket filled with 1,000 pieces of candy.

A player in the district for three years, Robinson told the News she’s played volleyball since she was 11, participating in recreational leagues. She added that she hopes to continue her volleyball career in college; at the moment, she’s eyeing Kentucky State University, she said.

Robinson noted that 1,000 assists is not the all-time district record — but as a junior with another season ahead of her next year, she’s not ruling out the possibility that a new record is within her reach.

“I need about 700 more to break the all-time record,” she said. “I still have time.”

At press time, Robinson’s career assist record stood at 1,017; she’s currently the leader for assists for all five teams in the conference division.

Though the Bulldogs lost the contest 0–3 against competitors Cedarville on Saturday, Robinson netted a total of 21 assists during the match.

Senior Adeline Zinger — who was celebrated earlier this season for crossing the threshold of 1,000 career defensive digs — again led the team in scoring with 17 kills; Zinger is currently the conference division leader for kills, with 253 thus far this season and a current career total of 756 kills.

Rounding out the scoring were junior Malayna Buster with four kills, senior Molly Flanagan with three, junior Hannah Parker with two and junior Ru Robertson with one. On defense, Buster racked up nine digs, with seven from Zinger, six from junior Addison Shafeek, four from Robinson, two from Robertson and one each from Parker and sophomore Izzy Espinosa.

The loss against Cedarville didn’t affect the team’s conference standing, which is at second place after a 3–0 winning match against division rivals Legacy Christian Academy on Thursday, Oct. 4. That match saw Zinger and Buster again lead offensively with 10 and eight kills each; Zinger and Shafeek led defense with 10 digs each; and 21 assists from Robinson.

The team’s current conference record is 5–2 with a season record of 8–11.

At press time, the girls were slated to face the current division first-place holder, undefeated Dayton Christian, at a Homecoming game Tuesday, Oct. 8.

Cross-country

Bulldogs run well at Mechanicsburg

Running with enthusiasm and vigor, the Bulldogs performed well at the Mechanicsburg Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 5. Several Bulldogs came away with individual awards, and one of the squads finished in the top five.

The middle school boys squad finished in fourth place out of 19 teams in a highly competitive field. Seventh grader Jeremiah Washington ran to a 23rd-place finish in a tough field of 139 runners. Henry Babb ran hard (38th) and was closely followed by Emil Lazar (50th) and Luc Amend (62nd). Rounding out the scoring for the Bulldogs were Luke Levier, Cody McClure and Charlie Rizer.

Seventh grader Lilly Brown, for the second week in a row, earned an individual award with a 17th-place finish (14:57) in a tough field of 89 runners. Fellow seventh graders Samantha Highlander (48th), Winona Dean (51st) and Leela Cooksey (65th) were complemented by eighth grader Ella Reardon (76th). As a team, the girls ran tough with a sixth-place finish out of 20 teams.

The five member high school girls team did a great job with an eighth-place effort in a field of 17 teams and 69 runners. Junior Sasi Drees (26th) and sophomore Abebu Barnett (31st) put forth a great effort, while Lauren Finney, Sierra Sundell-Turner and Hannah Finney ran aggressively and did well in helping the team to a Top 10 finish.

Kyle Johnston reclaimed the early season moxie that he had with an eighth-place, medal-earning performance (17:54) while leading the high school boys team to an 11th-place finish in a field of 19 teams and 132 runners. Junior Wills Oberg (72nd) led a tight pack of Bulldogs with Matteo Chaiten (82nd), Oskar Dennis (86th), Trevor Roberts (88th), Graham Turnmire (109nd), Brodan Chaffee (112th) and Adrian Benedict (122nd) being a force in this tough field.

Coach Isabelle Dierauer shared that the Bulldogs are rounding into form as they prepare for the most important meets of the season. She further commented that key members of the team are getting healthy, which will lead to improved times.

The Bulldogs will compete at the Metro Buckeye Conference league meet Friday, Oct. 11, at Emmanuel Christian. The McKinney boys and girls teams are hoping to repeat their respective championships from last year, while the high school teams are seeking a top-four finish. On Tuesday, Oct. 14, the Bulldogs will host the Young’s Invitational, which is the largest athletic event at YSHS/MMS, with close to 800 runners in attendance.

—Coach John Gudgel

Soccer

Boys still tied for third

The YSHS boys team remained in third place in its Metro Buckeye Conference division — now tied with two other rival teams — last week following two losses.

Current division second-place holder Legacy Christian Academy bested the Bulldogs 0–3 Thursday, Oct. 3. Despite the scoreless loss, sophomore goalie Wyatt Fagan netted seven saves and three goal assists over the course of the game.

A Saturday, Oct. 5, match against nonconference team Alter High was a closer match at 2–4. Senior Landon Harris brought home both of the game’s goals, and Fagan was again busy at the net, racking up 23 saves and four goal assists.

The team’s current conference record following the two losses is 2–3–0, with an overall season record of 5–8–1.

Girls in third place

The YSHS girls team was at third place in their Metro Buckeye Conference division at press time following a win and a loss last week.

The Bulldogs were triumphant in a nonconference contest against Ponitz on Wednesday, Oct. 2, winning 4–2. The team’s winning score was shared across four players, with sophomore Elaina Gilley, senior Lili Herzog, junior Ainsley Johnson and sophomore Gabriella Kibblewhite all netting a goal each. Senior goalies Gema Brizuela and Ayla Current shared defensive duty, with each responsible for four saves; Current also netted two goal assists.

The win was followed the next day by a l0–9 loss against conference rivals and current division second-place team Legacy Christian Academy on Thursday, Oct. 3. Individual stats for the game were not available at press time.

Baseball

Team Gillum wins inaugural golf scramble

The Yellow Springs High School and McKinney Middle School baseball program held its inaugural Bulldog Golf Scramble on Saturday, Oct. 5, at Locust Hills Golf Course in Springfield.

Seventeen teams, made up of 66 players, participated in the golf scramble to raise money for the Bulldogs baseball program. The funds raised will be used for uniforms, equipment and supplies.

Team Gillum ran away with the overall competition, with members including Lucas Gillum, Mike Arn, Chad Sloan and Josh Beil. Erin Ledford narrowly surpassed Coach Phil Renfro’s typical high/long drive to take the “Long Drive” contest. Mark Babb had the “Closest to the Pin,” under the watchful eye of son and teammate, Henry Babb. Jamie Price nearly had a hole-in-one on the second hole. Unfortunately, the “Closest to the Pin” contest was on the fifth hole, so Price earned personal satisfaction and a hearty handshake. The putting contest for current Bulldog players was won by Mason Cline, who earned a $100 gift certificate to Truitt Fitness for his efforts.

Sponsors for the event included Adrenaline Fundraising, Conroy Funeral Home, Emporium Wines, Kettering Health, Myers Property Solutions, Nook Overland, Open Air Village Early Childhood Center, Peifer Orchards and Truitt Fitness. Volunteers for the event were Bree Shiflet, Bryan Rogusky, Rob Gay, Tamara VanDine, Janet Mueller, Jody Manzo, Jamie Price, Jyoti Miller, Rita Shires, Nathan Collier and Naomi Hyatt.

The slot for the second annual scramble has already been reserved at Locust Hills for Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025.

“We were thrilled with the results from this year’s event, but took lots of notes and asked for feedback, to ensure next year is bigger and better for our program and the participants as well,” baseball coach and event organizer Mitch Clark said. “We would love to increase the number of players and sponsors, as well as increase the number and value of prizes.”

—Coach Mitch Clark