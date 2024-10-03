Mollye F. Malone passed away peacefully at her home in Springfield on Sept. 23, 2024. Mollye was born on Feb. 22, 1956, to John and Patricia Malone in Trotwood, Ohio. The family moved to Yellow Springs when Mollye was 3, and she attended Yellow Springs schools until her graduation in 1974. Mollye was a graduate of the University of Maryland, and went on to a career that included positions with Eastern Airlines, several financial institutions and ultimately back in Yellow Springs with Antioch Bookplate Company.

Throughout her lifetime Mollye was known for her love of life and compassion for everyone. She never met a stranger. She would never hesitate to give to anyone in need a hand, or a handout. Her generosity was endless. Her smile left a lasting impression on anyone who met her. Family meant everything to Mollye. She found great joy in her nieces and nephews. “Aunt Mol” was the one to spoil them all, and to have pride in all that they accomplished.

Mollye is survived by her mother, Patricia D. Malone, of Fayetteville, North Carolina; her brother John S. Malone (Kathryn), of Yellow Springs; sisters Margie Malone Larson (Michael), of Fayetteville, North Carolina, and Amy Malone Fugate, of Springfield; sister-in-law, Julie Hudson Malone; as well as nine nieces and nephews whom she adored.

Mollye was preceded in death by her father, John Edward Malone, sister Kathleen M. Malone and brother Michael D. Malone.

A funeral Mass was held Tuesday, Oct. 1, at St. Paul Catholic Church, in Yellow Springs, Ohio, at 11 a.m., followed by a graveside service at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery. The family received guests in the church fellowship hall immediately after the burial.