OPENING: Environmental Commission
- Published: October 31, 2024
— Public Notice —
YOUR VILLAGE NEEDS YOU
Council for the Village of Yellow Springs Seeks Interested Persons to Serve:
ENVIRONMENTAL COMMISSION
OPENINGS: 3 – One Full Member, Two Alternates
Eligible candidates should have a background and interest in environmental issues and enjoy working with others.
TERM: 3 years
MEETINGS: 2nd Thursday of Each Month, 6 p.m.
Please send a letter of interest and résumé or description of your experience to Clerk of Council, 100 Dayton St., Yellow Springs, OH 45387 or clerk@vil.yellowsprings.oh.us.
Comments are closed for this article.