OPENING: Environmental Commission

— Public Notice —

YOUR VILLAGE NEEDS YOU

Council for the Village of Yellow Springs Seeks Interested Persons to Serve:

ENVIRONMENTAL COMMISSION

OPENINGS: 3 – One Full Member, Two Alternates

Eligible candidates should have a background and interest in environmental issues and enjoy working with others.

TERM: 3 years

MEETINGS: 2nd Thursday of Each Month, 6 p.m.

Please send a letter of interest and résumé or description of your experience to Clerk of Council, 100 Dayton St., Yellow Springs, OH 45387 or clerk@vil.yellowsprings.oh.us.