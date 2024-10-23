Senior Center series features local writers

By Maria N. Ramirez

On several evenings this fall, in the YS Senior Center’s Great Room, a chorus of shifting paper, scribbling pencils and insightful suggestions are illuminating a string of personal and nonfiction stories. Taking place on the second and fourth Thursdays of September and October at 7 p.m., the Senior Center’s recently launched Local Writer’s Series strives to bring together established and emerging literary voices in the Yellow Springs community.

When asked about the origin of the Local Writer’s Series, Senior Center Activities and Volunteer Coordinator Margaret Dean explained that the center had been “wanting to highlight seniors in our community who are actively writing and creating.” When two local authors walked in asking for that very opportunity, the question then became: “Why not make it a series and bring in some other local writers and poets?”

“So I reached out to Scott Geisel and Ed Davis and it sort of came together,” Dean said.

Last month, Ohio poet and fiction writer MJ Werthman White captivated the audience with her presentation, titled “It’s Never Too Late to Bloom.” White, who began her fiction career later in life, read from her debut novel, “An Invitation to the Party,” and spoke about the experience of writing and publishing her first novel in her 70s. Dean said her personal history resonated deeply with attendees, offering inspiration to those considering creative pursuits at any stage of life.

On Thursday, Oct. 10, Ed Davis — a West Virginia native and author of “I Was So Much Older Then” — will present “A Poet Who Also Writes Prose,” an exploration of the relationship between poetry and flash fiction. Davis, known for his deep and reflective prose, demonstrated how these two forms of writing intertwine to create complex narratives.

Next, on Thursday, Oct. 24, the Local Writer’s Series will feature Scott Geisel, the critically acclaimed author of the “Jackson Flint” mystery series. Geisel — whose series often features Miami Valley locations familiar to local readers — will discuss the latest novel in the series, “Wheat Penny,” and share his insights on the challenges and rewards of using real places in fiction. His talk will delve into how setting influences the mood and authenticity of a story, and how he balances fact with fiction to create compelling narratives.

Dean said it’s possible the series will continue beyond October, depending on community interest.

“The thing that I love about my job here is that things just take on their own life,” Dean said. “I don’t think there’s any shortage of writers in our community and surrounding community, so if the interest continues, I think it’s something we can keep doing.”

Events in the Local Writer’s Series are free to attend and open to the public. For more information on this series and other events hosted by the Senior Center, go to ysseniors.org or see the column below.

*The author is a freelance writer for the News.