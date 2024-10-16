— Public Notice —

Village Council Agenda

Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, 6 p.m.

Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

ANNOUNCEMENTS

CONSENT AGENDA

• Minutes of September 25, 2024: Special Meeting: Joint School Board/Council

• Minutes of October 7, 2024 Regular Meeting

• Credit Card Statement for September

REVIEW OF AGENDA

PETITIONS/COMMUNICATIONS

The Clerk will receive and file:

PUBLIC HEARINGS/LEGISLATION (6:20 p.m.)

• Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2024-11 Rezoning One Parcel Totaling 3.612 Acres of Property at 420 E. Enon Road from Low Density Residential (R-A) to High Density Residential (R-C)

—Staff Memo

—Planning Commission Packet

• Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2024-12 Approving the Final Plat Plan for Spring Meadows Subdivision

—Staff Memo

—Planning Commission Packet

• Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2024-13 Repealing Section 238.04 “Investment Policy” and Enacting New Section 238.04 “Investment Policy” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio

• Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2024-14 Repealing Section 238.06 “Sale and Reinvestment of Renewable Energy Credits” and Enacting New Section 238.06 “Sale and Reinvestment of Renewable Energy Credits” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio

• Reading of Resolution 2024-63 Adopting a Policy to Allow Use of an “Employee Dishonesty and Faithful Performance of Duty” Coverage Document, in Lieu of Surety Bond for Eligible Employees

• Reading of Resolution 2024-64 Committing $113,000 from the Green Space Fund to Tecumseh Land Trust for the Purpose of Conserving Farmland Located Outside the Village Urban Service Boundary

CITIZEN CONCERNS (6:50 p.m.)

MANAGER’S REPORT (7:10 p.m.)

OLD BUSINESS (7:25 p.m.)

• Update re: Purchase of 3.6 Acres for Potential LIHTC Project (Burns: 10 min.)

NEW BUSINESS (7:35)

• Zoning Administrator Request for Consideration of Preliminary PUD Plan on Fewer than Five Acres (Leatherman: 10 min.)

• Draft RFP Discussion for Proposed East Enon Site (Leatherman: 30 min.)

BOARD AND COMMISSION REPORTS (8:15 p.m.)

FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS* (8:20 p.m.)

• Oct. 22: Special Council Meeting: Budget Session #1: 2–4 p.m.

• Oct. 29: Special Council Meeting: Budget Session #2: 12–2 p.m.

• Nov. 4: Community Outreach Specialist Report

— Flour and Sugar Resolution

• Nov. 18: First Reading of Ordinance 2024-XX Approving the 2025 Budget for the Village of Yellow Springs and Declaring an Emergency

• Dec. 2: Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2024-XX Approving the 2025 Budget for the Village of Yellow Springs and Declaring an Emergency

*Future Agenda items are noted for planning purposes only and are subject to change.

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 937-767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.