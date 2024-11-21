Marianne Whelchel, age 84, passed peacefully from this earth on Nov. 8, 2024, in Yellow Springs, Ohio.

Marianne was born to Mary Emily and Edward Whelchel in Chickamauga, Georgia, on Sept. 22, 1940. She had an older sister, Kate (Whelchel) Sterling, and a younger brother, Robert, plus multiple cousins. She was also an aunt to Patrick Whelchel and great-aunt to Charlotte and Jack Whelchel.

Marianne will be remembered fondly by colleagues and students alike as she was a professor of literature and women’s studies at Antioch College. She was known to take newly hired professors in her department under her wing and help them become established. It has been said that Marianne had insatiable curiosity, love of music and an incredible awareness and joy in nature. She was a member of a singing ensemble that met each week. She was also an excellent photographer. Her mother was an accomplished artist, and Marianne applied her mother’s influence in her everyday life.

Marianne graduated from Lagrange College in 1962 and taught high school English at Cross Keys High in Atlanta. She then earned her master’s degree and a Ph.D. from the University of Connecticut. After teaching at Point Park College in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, she came to Yellow Springs to teach at Antioch. From 1977, Marianne was the backbone of the literature department until her retirement. She taught U.S. literature, African American literature, women’s studies and contemporary U.S. poetry. Her pioneering women’s studies program was one of the first in the country.

Donations may be made in Marianne’s honor to organizations that promote women’s rights and/or environmental protection.

A gathering of friends is planned at Glen Forest Cemetery in Yellow Springs on Dec. 14.