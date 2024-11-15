Wellness Center kicks off food drive

Throughout the month of November, the Wellness Center at Antioch College is collecting nonperishable foods and useful household products for its semi-annual food drive.

The Cardio & Strength — SilverSneakers classes will use donations as hand weights for strength exercises, and at the end of the month, deliver all donations to the local food pantry at Central Chapel A.M.E. Church. Items sought, include:

“Family size” canned beans, soups and vegetables, especially with low sodium;

Liquid laundry detergent, dish soap, bleach or vinegar in sealed plastic jugs or containers with a handle (quarts, half gallons, gallons or larger);

Canned fruit, especially with low or no added sugar;

Canned fish, especially multipacks of tuna (heavier for weight lifting) and salmon;

Canned meats, especially chicken, ham or Spam;

Canned “meals,” such as beef stew, chicken and dumplings, chili;

Peanut butter in plastic jars;

Boxed milks (almond, soy, lactose-free, oat, etc.) or soups in aseptic box containers;

Vegetable oil in sealed plastic containers with hand grips (especially monounsaturated extra virgin olive, canola, sunflower, or peanut oils).

Donations can be dropped off at the Wellness Center’s main entrance foyer at 240 E. South College.