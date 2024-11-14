Nov
The Requiem in D minor, K. 626, is a Requiem Mass by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, who composed part of the Requiem in Vienna in 1791. (Submitted photo)

Yellow Springs Chorus and Chamber Orchestra to perform

The Yellow Springs Chorus and Chamber Orchestra will present W. A. Mozart’s dramatic and powerful Requiem (K 626), Sunday, Nov. 17, at 7 p.m. in the newly reopened sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church, 314 Xenia Ave.

The Requiem was Mozart’s final work, unfinished at the time of his death in 1791. It was completed a year later by by Franz Xaver Süssmayr.

The concert is free and will be livestreamed on the Yellow Springs Community Music Facebook page; donations always gratefully accepted.

