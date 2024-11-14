Yellow Springs Chorus and Chamber Orchestra to perform

The Yellow Springs Chorus and Chamber Orchestra will present W. A. Mozart’s dramatic and powerful Requiem (K 626), Sunday, Nov. 17, at 7 p.m. in the newly reopened sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church, 314 Xenia Ave.

The Requiem was Mozart’s final work, unfinished at the time of his death in 1791. It was completed a year later by by Franz Xaver Süssmayr.

The concert is free and will be livestreamed on the Yellow Springs Community Music Facebook page; donations always gratefully accepted.