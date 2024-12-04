Beverly J. Lucas, of Yellow Springs, Ohio, passed away peacefully Nov. 30, 2024, shortly after celebrating her 93rd birthday.

Beverly, the wise matriarch of her family, was born Nov. 16, 1931, to George and Sarah Bowdry, in Evanston, Illinois. Beverly was known for her love of family, her storytelling, knowing how to pinch a penny and throw down in the kitchen!

While attending Central State University in 1949, she met the love of her life, Samuel Lucas III, whom she fondly referred to as Lucas. Beverly and Samuel were married on April 4,1953, in Evanston, Illinois, and built a beautiful life together in Yellow Springs, Ohio, where they lived for 60 years.

Beverly’s pride and joy were her three children, Deborah, Samuel IV and Aaron Lucas. For over 20 years, Beverly proudly worked as a budget analyst for Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, until she retired in 1988.

Beverly was a wonderful mother who was always there for her children, offering support, wisdom and love in abundance. When she was not taking care of her family, Beverly was traveling the country, visiting different casinos and playing bridge. Beverly and Lucas were competitive bridge players, placing in the Bridge Olympics, and they came in first place in the ABA and ACBL. Beverly was a regular at Belterra Casino, where she kept her mind sharp by playing video poker. Beverly always seemed to have lady luck on her side, whether it was at the casino or in life. She exuded positivity and gratitude and believed life was all about love and happiness, preaching that there was never any time to waste with fussing and fighting.

Beverly’s family finds comfort in knowing that she is finally reunited with loved ones who passed before her, including her loving husband of 60 years, Samuel, whom she missed terribly, her parents, six brothers and one sister, along with many other loved ones throughout her life.

Beverly will be lovingly remembered by her beloved children, Deborah Lucas, Samuel IV (Lisa) Lucas and Aaron (Melissa) Lucas; her five grandchildren, Erika (Chris) Laird, Samuel Lucas V and Alicia, Melia and AJ Lucas; four great-grandchildren, Aaliyah Lucas and Carter and Savannah Laird and Terry Cole III, as well as many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life for Beverly will take place Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Funeral Home in Yellow Springs, Ohio. Visitation will take place from noon–1:30 p.m., with a service immediately following.

Beverly was cherished by many, and her loss is deeply felt by her family and all those who knew and loved her. Her memory will continue to live on and inspire love and happiness for generations to come.