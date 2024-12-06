Bulldog Sports Round-Up | Dec. 6, 2024

BASKETBALL

A loss in season opener

Though the Varsity Bulldogs played hard in their season-opening game against Southeastern Wednesday, Nov. 27, they ultimately fell to the Trojans, 41–55. Nevertheless, freshman Brayden Trimbach racked up an impressive 16 points during the game, setting him up as an offensive leader early in the season; he’s currently ranked third in the Metro Buckeye Conference for scoring.

Coming in just behind Trimbach was senior Landon Harris, who scored 11 points for the Bulldogs; senior Mateen Sajabi netted six points for the team, with players Dylan Reed, Kaveeyon Wagner, Alex Lewis and Sailor Schultz rounding out the scoring.

Results of a Tuesday, Dec. 3 game against Tri-County North were not available at press time.

BOWLING

Boys in second place

The Varsity boys bowling team currently sits at second place in the Metro Buckeye Conference after a win and a loss at the opening of the season.

The boys lost to Dayton Christian 2147–2187 in a close match Monday, Nov. 18. Senior Stephon Royalston led the team in pins, netting 415 across two regular games. Royalston is currently ranked fifth in the conference after the two games, with an average score of 188.8 thus far.

The Bulldogs prevailed over Legacy Christian Academy Monday, Dec. 2, 2,121–1,403. Leading the charge this time was junior Jaxyn Fletcher, who scored 371 across two regular games.

Girls lose first match

The Bulldogs girls had a disappointing start to the season, falling 1,294–1,500 against Dayton Christian Monday, Nov. 18. Leading the scoring for the Bulldogs was freshman newcomer Avery Tobias, who scored 289 across two games. Tobias is currently ranked third in the conference, with an average of 144.5.