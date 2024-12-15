Checking in with the Little Art Theatre

The Little Art Theatre is moving toward its 95th birthday next year with some updates already in its pocket — and more on the horizon.

The News caught up recently with Theater Manager Caleab Wyant, who said the local nonprofit theater has launched a new website — and a new way for movie-lovers to have some say in what they see on screen.

The new website features a design based around the theater’s Art Deco house lights against a landing-page background of film clips featuring the theater. Importantly, though, Wyant said that the website’s previous iteration wasn’t particularly user-friendly when it came to purchasing tickets. The new site, he said, makes it easier for patrons to get their tickets online in just a few clicks from the site’s main page.

“It has helped tremendously,” Wyant said. “And I feel like it’s reached a demographic of people who prefer to buy tickets that way.”

The website’s redesign also comes with a completely new feature: Patrons can now submit requests for films they’d like to see at the Little Art through a form on the site. In the first month after the website’s launch, the Little Art received more than 60 such film requests.

Since it’s only been about a month and a half since the Little Art established the new request feature, Wyant couldn’t speak to the percentage of requests that the theater is able to grant — though he did say that, as he was negotiating with a distribution studio to bring the Kate Winslet film “Lee” to the local screen in late October, he received several requests to screen the film.

“That helped confirm that it was a good decision to bring the movie here — and it did pretty well,” Wyant said.

He added: “I just got a request right now, as we speak, for ‘Wicked.’”

Message received — the Little Art recently added the musical film to its line-up of films that are “coming soon.”

As the News reported this summer, the Little Art has another change coming up in the form of its marquee, which is being redesigned by Wagner Electric Sign Co. based out of Elyria, Ohio. The theater was granted a zoning variance for the marquee’s planned size of 200 square feet this fall, and it’s expected to be constructed next year.

Wyant didn’t have more details to share on the new marquee just yet — though he said the Little Art will have more news on that front after the new year.

Until then, movie-lovers can ring in the new year with the Little Art’s New Year’s Eve party, which returned for the first time last year after a COVID-spurred hiatus. This year’s event will feature a performance from the band Vinyl Vultures and a screening of “Dazed and Confused.” Keep an eye on http://www.littleart.com for more information.