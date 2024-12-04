— Public Notice —

ORDINANCE 2024-20

VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS

Interested persons will take note that Village Council heard an emergency reading of the following ordinance on Monday, Dec. 2. Council will hold a public hearing and a second emergency reading on Monday, Dec. 16 for immediate passage into law the following ordinance.

2024-20: “REQUIRING SURETY BOND FOR CERTAIN EMPLOYEES AND OFFICIALS PER SECTION 84 OF THE YELLOW SPRINGS VILLAGE CHARTER AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY”. This ordinance authorizes any named employee of official of the Village to obtain a surety bond through the Village’s Public Entities Pool of Ohio insurance policy.

— Kevin Stokes, President of Council