Patricia High

Patricia Gaile High was born in Dayton, Ohio, to George and Mildred High on Feb. 28, 1942. She was the oldest of their five children.

Pat, as she was known by her friends, was the mother to three beautiful daughters, Pamala Sue Boyer, Donna Lynn (Boyer) Hall and Lynda Gaile (Boyer) Sagraves. She is remembered fondly by her daughters as the mom who made from-scratch, homemade meals on Sunday afternoons, had a trendy and effortless style, would go on bike rides, color, swim and ice skate with them and their friends, and was full of youthful energy and iconic beauty when they were children.

Patricia was a brilliant artist and had her master’s degree in fine arts from Antioch College. A longtime resident of Yellow Springs, Ohio, Pat was loved by many in her community, and loved living in her community. She took pride in Yellow Springs, its culture and its citizens. Pat was a free spirit, an advocate for human rights and a lover of Italian food, travel, theater, art, music and nature. You would often find her planting and tending to her flowers and painting whimsical and abstract scenes.

Pat was lovingly known as Mimi to her six grandchildren, their spouses and their friends. She was the best Mimi there ever was. She never had a cross word for any of them, supported their every venture, doted over them, and showered them in love. She was a playmate to them in their younger years, and a friend to them in their adult lives. Mimi would play make believe, ride rollercoasters, swim, hike, ride bikes, play in the mud, help them climb trees, camp out with them on the living room floor, take long walks, build forts, carve pumpkins, wear fantastic Halloween costumes, watch movies late into the night during sleepovers accompanied by their favorite movie snack, popcorn and M&Ms, create art projects and sleep in tents in the yard. Mimi embodied childhood magic and made childhood magical for her daughters and grandchildren. Every friend of her grandchildren knew Mimi, and she was their Mimi too. Mimi was also blessed with seven great-grandchildren, and they were blessed by her.

Pat passed away in the early hours of Dec. 6, 2024, with her daughter Donna by her side. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Mildred High; her siblings, George High and Judy High; her oldest daughter, Pamala Boyer; and youngest daughter, Lynda Sagraves. She is survived by her siblings Michael (Donna) High and Carole High; her daughter, Donna (Donald) Hall; her grandchildren, Rachael (DJ) Shontz, Garrett Sagraves, Alexis (Zane) Reyna, Grant Sagraves, Kirsten (Micah) Grim and Jacquelyn (Brayden) Corzatt; her great-grandchildren, Rowan, Roark, Hazlie, Zayden, Case, Holden and Hall; and her only nephew, Adam High-Gutiérrez.

Pat’s family will hold a celebration of life in the spring or summer. They are allowing time to grieve and will begin the planning process in the near future. Once the details are decided by her family, a post will be made on Pat’s personal Facebook page and in the Yellow Springs News.