Patricia McAllister

April 15, 1935–Nov. 30, 2024

Patricia Ann McAllister, affectionately known as Patty, passed away peacefully on Nov. 30, 2024, at the age of 89. Born April 15, 1935, she was the cherished daughter of the late Willard Morris Briggs and Viola Mae Briggs. Patty was preceded in death by her beloved sister, Barbara Ellen Leaptrot (Briggs); her devoted husband, Don Thomas McAllister; and dear friend and late husband, Don Deardorff.

Patty is survived by her loving children, Beverly Helms (David), of Texas; Mike McAllister, of Ohio; and Kelly Nelson (Jeff), of Georgia. She was a proud grandmother to six grandchildren and a doting great-grandmother to eight great-grandchildren.

A dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Patty’s life was a testament to her love for her family and her faith in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was deeply committed to her community, contributing her time and energy to the United Methodist Church in Yellow Springs, Ohio, and the local food bank.

Patty found joy in the simple pleasures of life, such as her daily walks in the neighborhood and her visits to the fitness center in Cedarville, Ohio, where she formed lasting friendships with those who became her extended family. She had a passion for family gatherings and cooking, and she delighted in playing the piano and dulcimer.

Known for her kind soul and generous spirit, Patty always looked out for others, leaving a legacy of love and compassion. Her memory will be cherished by all who knew her, and her presence will be deeply missed.

A celebration of Patty’s life will be held on Jan. 4, 2025, at the Yellow Springs United Methodist Church, at 11 a.m.