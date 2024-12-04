— Public Notice —

PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING AGENDA

VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS

Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024 • 6 p.m. • Council Chambers

The meeting will be broadcast live via Channel 5 Community Access cable station, which is simultaneously shown on the Village’s “Community Access Yellow Springs” YouTube station. For any questions, contact the Council Clerk at clerk@yso.com or at 937-767-9126.

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

REVIEW OF AGENDA

REVIEW OF MINUTES

• Minutes of October 15, 2024 Regular Meeting

COMMUNICATIONS

The Clerk will receive and file the following:

COUNCIL AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

• Active Transportation Committee

• Council

CITIZEN COMMENTS

CONSENT AGENDA

• Minor Subdivision Application: Low-Density Residential District (R-A) — Rick Kristensen has submitted an application for a Minor Subdivision located at 450 Allen Street. Chapter 1226 Subdivision Regulations.

PUBLIC HEARINGS

• Map Amendment –The Village of Yellow Springs is applying for a zoning map amendment to remove the Gateway Overlay District.

• Text Amendment –The Village of Yellow Springs is applying for zoning code amendments to support Housing, which include:

• Amend Chapter 1256 OVERLAY DISTRICTS – Repeal the entirety of the Gateway Overlay District (section 1256.03), to remove standards that limit housing development. Amend the purpose statement to reflect this repeal (1256.01).

• Amend Chapter 1260.03 DRIVEWAY STANDARDS, ACCESS EASEMENTS, PARKING AND STORAGE – Add driveway location standard that is being removed with the repeal of the Gateway District. New driveways shall be more than 150 feet from intersections and two may not be located within 100 feet of each other.

• Amend Chapter 1268.02 APPLICABILITY – Remove requirement that Site Plan review for permitted uses be conducted by the Planning Commission.

• Amend Chapter 1270 LANDSCAPING – Add Landscape standard that is being removed with the repeal of the Gateway District. New development shall provide a greenbelt along all street frontages.

OLD BUSINESS

NEW BUSINESS

AGENDA PLANNING

ADJOURNMENT

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 937-767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.