Arianna Maria Reyes Mendiola

Dec. 4, 2023–Dec. 8, 2024

In loving memory.



Arianna, also known as “Baby Ari,” lived a very short but happy life. She was full of joy and happiness all the time. She had a smile that would melt your heart and eyes that danced and pierced your soul. She will forever be missed by her parents, Paul Mendiola and Marlene Borja, and her brother, Easaiahs.

Fly high, our little angel. We love you,