Arianna Maria Reyes Mendiola
- Published: January 9, 2025
Dec. 4, 2023–Dec. 8, 2024
In loving memory.
Arianna, also known as “Baby Ari,” lived a very short but happy life. She was full of joy and happiness all the time. She had a smile that would melt your heart and eyes that danced and pierced your soul. She will forever be missed by her parents, Paul Mendiola and Marlene Borja, and her brother, Easaiahs.
Fly high, our little angel. We love you,
The Yellow Springs News encourages respectful discussion of this article.
You must login to post a comment.
Don't have a login? Register for a free YSNews.com account.
No comments yet for this article.