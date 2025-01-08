Betty Ann McVey

Betty Ann Barbo McVey, age 90, of Marysville, Ohio, died peacefully Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, at The Bluebird Retirement Community in Marysville. She was a longtime public health nurse with the Union County Health Department and an accomplished musician. She enjoyed playing the violin and viola in numerous symphony orchestras, community musicals and chamber groups.

She was born Nov. 24, 1933, in Superior, Wisconsin, and was preceded in death by her parents, Ellsworth and Esther Barbo; her sister, Barbara; and her husband of 67 years, George R. McVey, who passed away Dec. 4, 2022. She is survived by her five children, Michael (Caroline) McVey, of Yellow Springs, Ohio; Julie (Glenn) Baker, of Spokane, Washington; Susan (Mark) Sloss, of Evanston, Illinois; Amy (Tim) Aslaner, of Marysville, Ohio; and Robert (Patricia) McVey, of Palm Coast, Florida; her grandchildren, Amanda (Jerod) Jarvis, Sarah (Nathaniel) Arroyo, Mary Ann (Ron) Beimel, Luke Baker, Matthew Baker, Benjamin (Tracie) Sloss, Rebecca (Chase) Lenon, Anna (Aaron) Silco, Samuel (Pascale) Aslaner, David (Carlee) Aslaner, Katherine Aslaner, Julianne Aslaner, Meghan McVey and Robert McVey; and nine great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 311 E. Sixth St., Marysville, Ohio 43040, where the family will receive friends beginning at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. Angela Storer will officiate.