Judith Harrison

Judith “Judy” Dell (Bridgett) Harrison, age 84, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Jan. 5, 2025. She was born March 13, 1940, in Enon, Ohio, the daughter of the late James and Martha (Miller) Bridgett.

Judy is survived by her daughters, Tracey (Rick) Butler and Alicia Crawford; siblings Jim (Peggy) Bridgett, Ric Bridgett, Donna Current, Sandra Bridgett and Kathy (Jerry) Hatfield; grandchildren, Jason (Jennifer) Butler, Dylan (Allison) Harrison, Alexis Cryder and Shannon (Kiefer) Gebhardt; great-grandchildren, Hunter (Emily), Carson, Zoie, Beau, Violet, and Delilah; sister-in-law Vicky; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, John L. Harrison, siblings Roger “Jack” Bridgett, Scott Bridgett, Pat Kerns and Becky Bridgett; brother-in-law Carl Current; and sisters-in-law Joyce Bridgett and Gwen Bridgett.

Judy was a 1958 graduate of John Bryan High School. She loved going back and attending alumni events and reunions with her classmates. She worked for Young’s Jersey Dairy for many of her younger years. She enjoyed cooking, baking, working outside in her garden and with her flowers, camping, NASCAR and drinking her coffee. Judy was a lifetime member of Pleasant Grove Church, attending for over 75 years. She had a great sense of humor and many friends. Judy also loved Ohio State Buckeyes football. Most importantly, Judy loved her family, especially her grandkids.

Family and friends were received Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, from 1–2 p.m. at Jackson Lytle and Lewis Funeral Home, Yellow Springs. The funeral service, officiated by the Rev. Bryan Graham, followed at 2 p.m. Burial followed at Byron Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at jacksonlytle.com.