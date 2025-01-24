Nancy Howell Koehler, died Jan. 11. She was 87 years old on Dec. 16.

For the past six years, Nancy suffered the effects of dementia/Alzheimer’s Disease, which led to her death. She received excellent care for the last year at Our Home, in Fairborn. Earlier, she remained at home in her husband’s care.

A lifelong student of art, in photography, Nancy taught at Antioch College and Wright State University. She wrote four books outlining creative photo projects with teaching examples.

For five years, Nancy ran Images Photo Gallery in downtown Cincinnati. Many known photographers, whose work was shown, visited; they included such greats as Alfred Eisenstaedt.

Later, she wrote the text and co-published a book called “The Battle Comes Home,” with a photojournalist named Gordon Baer. The photobook chronicles PTSD in returning vets from Vietnam, one of whom patrols his property every night with a loaded gun.

Finally, in yet later years, Nancy mastered a direct scan technique for making color prints of various flowers and other natural objects.

She is survived by her husband, Karl G. Koehler; her dear daughter, Karla Koehler Kanard; Karla’s husband, Lonnie Kanard, and three daughters, Karisha, Erikka and Karlie; and great-grandchildren, Jayden, Jadea, Jordyn, Zae and Zoey.

The family asks that any gift honoring Nancy be sent to an Alzheimer’s organization.