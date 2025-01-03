Planning Commission | Public Hearing

— Public Notice —

PUBLIC HEARING

PLANNING COMMISSION

VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO

Notice is hereby given that:

• Right-of-Way Vacation – Antioch College Corporation, property owner of Lot 10 Antioch College Corp Plat subdivision (Parcel #F19000100080037200) has submitted an application for a vacation of unused alley located between their property and the Yellow Springs Senior Center property, Lot 9 of Antioch College Corp Plat subdivision (Parcel #F19000100080037100)

• Text Amendment: Amend Chapter 1270 LANDSCAPING – Add Landscape standard that is being removed with the repeal of the Gateway District. New development shall provide a greenbelt along all street frontages.

A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD ON THIS PETITION BY THE VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS PLANNING COMMISSION ON:

DATE: Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025 TIME: 6 p.m.

LOCATION: John Bryan Center, Second FloorCouncil Chambers, 100 Dayton St.

This notice provides you and every other interested party the opportunity to have input at the hearing. You may express your views in writing for inclusion in the record of the hearing by providing a copy to the Clerk of Council at clerk@yellowsprings.gov, or by calling 937-767-9126. Please submit your letter by no later than Thursday, January, 9 2025 for inclusion in the Commission packet: however, all letters received any time prior to the hearing will be provided to the Commission members and the Zoning Administrator. The applications, as prepared by the petitioners, may be examined at the office of the Zoning Administrator on the 2nd floor of the Bryan Community Center, 100 Dayton Street, Yellow Springs, Ohio 45387 or on the Village website at http://www.yellowsprings.gov after Friday, January 10. Questions regarding the applications, zoning code or procedures may be directed to the Zoning Administrator Meg Leatherman, phone 937-767-1702 or by email meg.leatherman@yellowsprings.gov.

— Meg Leatherman, Zoning Administrator