Two-hour delay for Yellow Springs Schools, Tuesday, Jan. 21

The Yellow Springs Board of Education made the decision Monday, Jan. 20 to delay start time for village schools by two hours on Tuesday, Jan. 21, due to very cold temperatures.

The Yellow Springs Community Children’s Center, Friends Preschool, and the Greene County Career Center will also be delayed. The Antioch School has not yet reported.

Please check with your school or organizing individuals for rescheduled events or after-school activities.

Very low temperatures make outdoor activity potentially hazardous: hypothermia and frostbite can occur. Dress warmly and be wary of icy patches.

Warming Centers: Please note that designated warming centers in Yellow Springs include the John Bryan Community Center, 100 Dayton St., and the Yellow Springs Senior Center, 227 Xenia Ave.

Wellness checks: If you have concerns over someone who may need assistance, call the Yellow Springs Police Department non-emergency number at 937-767-7206 for a wellness check.

Windchill: Below is a National Weather Service chart that indicates the combinations of ambient temperatures, wind chill and exposure time with regards to dangers of frostbite. Take precautions when outdoors and avoid exposing skin.