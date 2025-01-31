Vincent Tanoh Eyorokon, 73, of Yellow Springs, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Jan. 26, 2025.

Born in the Ivory Coast, Vincent earned the highest academic honors in his country, winning a United Nations scholarship that brought him to study in the United States. This achievement marked the beginning of a life defined by excellence and dedication.

A talented engineer by profession, Vincent approached life with curiosity and enthusiasm. He was an accomplished artist and natural storyteller whose engaging voice and memorable tales drew people together. His love of music and dancing, combined with his gift of baking and cooking, made every gathering special.

His genuine nature made him a trusted friend and mentor to many. He brought warmth and wisdom to everything he did, enriching the lives of all who knew him. As a devoted member of the Bahá’í Faith, he lived his principles daily, fostering unity and understanding in his community.

He is survived by his loving wife, Mojdeh; his children, Vahid, Natasha and Parrissa; and his cherished grandchildren, Kai and Ahva. His legacy lives on through the many lives he touched and the wisdom he shared.

Vincent will be remembered for his gentle strength, his creative spirit, and his ability to bring out the best in others. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and community.