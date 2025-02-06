Annual winter hike to follow Little Miami River

Naturalists with the Division of Natural Areas and Preserves of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources will lead the division’s annual 3.5-mile winter hike along the Little Miami State and National Scenic River on Saturday, Feb. 8

Multiple guided hikes will be offered on a staggered basis and will wind through the cliffs of John Bryan State Park and Clifton Gorge State Nature Preserve, with the first hike starting out at 9 a.m. Hikers will depart from the Day Lodge at John Bryan State Park, located on State Route 370, about 2 miles east of Yellow Springs. The last hike departs at 10 a.m.

Participants will learn about the cultural history, geology and ecology of the region. The trail follows the Little Miami River upstream as it heads into the preserve, then into the village of Clifton.

After the hike, shuttles will transport participants back to the John Bryan State Park parking lot, or participants may hike back on their own. Hikers are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather, wear sturdy shoes and bring water.