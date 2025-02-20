Bulldog Sports Round-Up | Feb. 14, 2025

BASKETBALL

A win and loss for varsity boys

The Varsity Bulldogs head toward the end of the season in seventh place in the Metro Buckeye Conference following a win and a loss over the last week.

In a Wednesday, Feb. 5 home game, the boys dominated with an 85–31 win against their non-conference opponents, the Jefferson Township Broncos. The Bulldogs jumped out to an early 28–10 lead in the first quarter and continued to control the game throughout the night.

Leading the charge was freshman Brayden Trimbach, who continued his season-long high-scoring effort with 42 points; he also contributed three rebounds and two steals. Freshman Luke Mikesell provided strong offensive support, adding 13 points, two rebounds and a steal, while Dylan Reed chipped in with 11 points and five rebounds.

On the defensive side, Yellow Springs tallied 19 steals as a team, with senior Kaveeyon Wagner and sophomore Sameer Sajabi leading the effort with four steals each. Sajabi also contributed three rebounds to go along with his defensive effort.

The home win was followed by a 51–64 loss on the home court of conference rivals Miami Valley School Friday, Feb. 7. The Bulldogs trailed the Rams early, falling behind 11–14 after the first quarter and 14–29 at halftime. Scores were stronger for the YS boys in the second half, with 19 in the third and 18 in the fourth, but not enough to clinch the victory.

Trimbach was the offensive leader with 23 points, as well as six rebounds and a steal. Off the bench, freshman Maddox Buster followed in scoring with nine points and grabbing two rebounds. Mikesell contributed eight points, as well as three rebounds; senior Landon Harris added seven points, three rebounds, five steals and three assists.

Trimbach still leads the conference for average points per game with 23.5, and Harris is the continued leader for steals, with an average of 3.4 per game.

The team’s conference record for the season is 2–7, with an overall season record of 5–15.