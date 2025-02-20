Bulldog Sports Round-Up | Feb. 7, 2025

BASKETBALL

Three losses for varsity boys

The Varsity Bulldogs were slotted back into fifth place in the Metro Buckeye Conference following three losses over the last week.

In a Tuesday, Jan. 28 non-conference match against Twin Valley South, freshman Brayden Trimbach scored a whopping 40 points against the opposition — more than half the boys’ final score of 60 to Twin Valley’s winning 77. Freshmen Luke Mikesell and Maddox Buster each scored 6, with 4 from senior Landon Harris and 2 from senior Kaveeyon Wagner. Wagner and Harris each nabbed two steals, and Trimbach and Harris led the team for rebounds with nine and seven, respectively.

The boys fell 44–63 to conference rivals Emmanuel Christian Friday, Jan. 31; Trimbach again led the team for scoring with 29. Harris followed with 6, senior Mateen Sajabi with 3, and Buster, Wagner and junior Sailor Schultz each scored 2. Buster, Wagner and Harris each netted two steals, with Trimbach and Mikesell leading for rebounds with three each.

The boys played a close game against conference rivals Dayton Christian Saturday, Feb. 1, but by the final buzzer’s end, the Bulldogs had fallen 54–58. Nevertheless, each of the team’s starters contributed in offensive play, with Trimbach racking up 24 points, Harris 14, Wagner 8 and 4 each from Mikesell and Sajabi. Wagner — who still leads the conference in average steals per game — nabbed five steals from the opposition. The boys were also quick with rebounds, with Wagner, Harris and Trimbach each netting five, Mikesell four and Sajabi three.

More high scoring over the three-game series saw Trimbach reclaim his place as the offensive leader for the conference, with an average of 22.5 points per game.

The team’s current conference record is 2–6, with an overall season record of 4–14.

McKinney girls extend winning streak

The middle school Bulldogs secured three more victories this week, pushing their winning streak to five games and improving their record to 8–6.

Away, Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Belmont, despite Belmont’s improvement, the Bulldogs held on for a close 24–21 win. Strong defensive pressure led to steals and fast breaks. Malini Miller led scoring with 12 points, followed by Britton Stroble with 8 and Allee Bayard and Kylee Reichelderfer-Wolff with 2 each.

Home, Thursday, Jan. 30, versus Emmanuel Christian, the Bulldogs’ defense shone again, securing crucial stops for a 36–32 victory. Excellent passing on fast breaks contributed to the win, even while navigating late-game foul trouble. Stroble led with 16 points, Miller added 12, Jai’bre Anderson had 6 and Bayard scored 2.

Home, Monday, Feb. 3, versus Miami Valley, the Bulldogs jumped out to an early lead and maintained control despite Miami Valley’s full-court press, taking home a 33–14 win. Stroble dominated with 23 points, Anderson hit two three-pointers and Reichelderfer-Wolff and Miller each scored 2. Defensive contributions came from Bayard, Audrey Maldonado, Kate Meister and Lux Staiger.

The game also served as a showcase for the YS Bulldog Youth Basketball League, allowing the younger players to connect with the middle school team; find the youth league on Facebook: “YS Bulldog Youth Basketball League.”

The middle school Bulldogs wrap up their regular season this week: Thursday, Feb. 6, 5:30 p.m., at Dayton Christian; and Saturday, Feb. 8, 10 a.m., versus Miami Valley Saints at 10 a.m.

Come out and support your middle school Bulldogs!

—Coaches Rena Balzer and Kevin Matteson

BOWLING

Boys end regular season tied for first

The varsity boys moved into first place alongside Dayton Christian in the Metro Buckeye Conference this week following a 2,367–1,814 winning match against Middletown Christian Monday, Feb. 3.

Senior Lucas Price led the team in scoring with 425 pins, followed at a hair’s breadth by senior Zander Baisden with 424. Junior Jaxyn Fletcher — ranked fifth in the conference for scoring — scored 391; and junior Noah Diamond — ranked fourth — followed with 370, with senior Stephon Royalston right behind with 369.

Diamond led the team for scoring in a 1,940–1,371 match against Legacy Christian Academy Tuesday, Jan. 21. Diamond laid down 351 pins across two regular games,followed closely by Fletcher, with 341.

Fletcher emerged as the Bulldogs’ scoring leader in the team’s 2,163–2,139 winning match against Ft. Loramie Thursday, Jan. 23; he racked up 403 pins across two regular games. Royalston followed, with 386.

The boys head next to the Metro Buckeye Conference Tournament Saturday, Feb. 8, beginning at noon at Poelking Woodman.

Girls end season with a win

The Bulldogs varsity girls finished off their regular season of play with a 1,559–1,530 win Monday, Feb. 3. Though individual stats for the match were not available at press time, freshman Avery Tobias remains third in ranking for scoring in the Metro Buckeye Conference, with an updated average per-game score of 145.2.

The Bulldogs’ conference record is 1–5, with an overall season record of 4–8.