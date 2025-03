The YS Board of Education will hold a special meeting Thursday, March 6, 8:30 a.m., at 888 Dayton St suite 106. TOPIC: An executive session will be held to discuss the evaluation of the superintendent.

Service for Pierre Belfort

A service for Pierre Belfort will be held at St. Paul Catholic Church in Yellow Springs on March 7, 2025. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m., and Mass at 11 a.m. A full obituary will appear in the March 7 issue of the News