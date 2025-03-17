Even with a new dining room, Miguel’s Tacos keeps on truckin’

“Is it ready yet?” “When’s it opening?” “How about now?”

In a recent interview with the News, local resident and restaurateur Miguel Espinosa said he’s been beset by these curious inquiries nearly every day for the last several months.

Now, Espinosa can finally say, “Yes, my new dining room is open. Come on in.”

Parked in Kings Yard behind Asanda Imports at 230 Xenia Ave., the Miguel’s Tacos food truck now connects to a newly renovated and furnished dining room, allowing patrons to take Miguel’s Mexican fare and street tacos, well, off the street.

The vision, Espinosa said, is to give his customers a more comfortable space to eat while still maintaining the versatility of operating out of a restaurant on wheels.

“The vision is also to start renting this new space out for private events — baby showers, graduation parties, get-togethers,” Espinosa said of the 600 square-foot dining room.

Also on the horizon are expanded hours and a bigger menu — one with occasional, day-of specials that allow Espinosa to showcase his culinary chops, going beyond his business’ bread and butter of bowls and burritos.

“As soon as the weather gets nice — maybe the middle of April, but we’ll see — we’re going to start doing Mexican brunch,” he said. “So, huevos rancheros, chilaquiles, tortas, chile relleno and, of course, breakfast bowls and burritos.”

Presently, the taco truck’s hours are Tuesday–Friday, 11 a.m.–2:30 p.m. for lunch, and 5:30–8 p.m. for dinner. Once the weather becomes more clement, Miguel’s will be open seven days a week, 11:30 a.m.–8 p.m.

“With this new dining room, I think I can take advantage of a lot more opportunities,” Espinosa said.

Like the menu and hours, his small but mighty team is also set to grow as the days get longer. For now, it’s just Espinosa and his team of two: longtime village resident Danielle Williamson and Ulrico Ovispo.



What won’t change any time soon, though, is the quality of Espinosa’s ingredients.

“Man, the only reason we have ice is to keep our drinks cold in the summer,” he said, grinning. “Everything is fresh; nothing is frozen. I’m out there hand selecting our ingredients every single day. I need my squash and zucchini to be the right kind of firm.”

As Espinosa told the News in past interviews, the prioritization of quality has been with him in every restaurant he’s worked at. Born in Mexico, he came to New York City when he was 15 years old and began working with his father in a Mexican restaurant. After that, a pizza parlor, a French restaurant, an Asian restaurant and later, bartending and designing cocktails.

He debuted Miguel’s Tacos at the 2016 fall Street Fair and set up shop for good in King’s Yard in 2017. His operations relocated down the road to Trail Town Brewing in 2021, and in 2022, he opened up Miguel’s Poke Island — which transferred to local resident Jessica Alt in 2023.

After all those moves, he said he’s back in his original spot — behind Asanda Imports — for good.

“We’re just so grateful for all our supporters as we’ve made all these transitions,” Espinosa’s head cook Williamson said. “It means a lot that people — from here and from far away — have stuck by us all these years as we’ve gone from here, to there, to back to here again.”

“That’s why I love Yellow Springs so much,” Espinosa added.

Miguel’s Tacos, located behind 230 Xenia Ave. in Kings Yard, is open Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.–2:30 p.m. and 5:30–8 p.m. For updates on their forthcoming expanded hours and specials, go to http://www.facebook.com/miguelstacos.