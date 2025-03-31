Gronbeck formally sentenced to five years probation

Former Yellow Springs physician Donald Gronbeck was formally sentenced to up to five years probation Friday, March 21, in Greene County Common Pleas Court.

As the News has reported in the past, Gronbeck, 44, of Bath Twp., was arrested in October 2022 and indicted on 50 criminal charges in connection with sex crimes allegedly committed between 2018 and 2021 when he worked at the now defunct Yellow Springs Primary Care, Inc., and Kettering Health’s Soin Medical Center in Beavercreek. Gronbeck’s medical license was revoked in January 2022 ahead of his arrest.

Gronbeck’s sentencing follows a Feb. 13 hearing in which he pleaded “no contest” to one misdemeanor count of gross patient neglect, one felony count of attempted patient abuse and 12 felony counts of gross patient neglect. As a result of the plea agreement, the state of Ohio has dismissed all charges in an indictment against Gronbeck in a criminal rape case initiated in 2022.

A number of civil lawsuits filed against Gronbeck are ongoing.

Following the sentencing hearing, Greene County Prosecutor David D. Hayes released the following statement regarding the case:

“Today, Donald Gronbeck was sentenced to community control for felony offenses committed against his patients. Because of the resolve of his victims, he is now a convicted felon who will never practice medicine again.

“The resolution reached in the case was made necessary because of factual developments that occurred after the case was indicted. Based on these developments, it became clear that the State of Ohio would not be able to prove the original charges against the defendant beyond a reasonable doubt.

“While not completely satisfied with the result, the State is satisfied that Gronbeck will no longer be able to victimize anyone ever again under the guise of medical treatment.”