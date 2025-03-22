Yellow Springs Porchfest to return this September

After going on hiatus last year, beloved local music festival Porchfest is set to return this September.

According to a press release received by the News this week, Porchfest has found a new home under the care of the YS Arts Council, supported by a grant from the YS Community Foundation.

This year’s Porchfest is set for Saturday, Sept. 20.

As the News reported in April last year, Porchfest held its first iteration in the village in 2018, organized by co-founders Brittany Baum and Rachel Price. The local Porchfest — during which musicians give free concerts from porches, patios and yards around town — was inspired by the first Porchfest event, held in Ithaca, New York, in 2007.

Porchfest is a nonprofit event, with event-goers often donating funds directly to performers, and with volunteers leading the organizing efforts in years past. Co-founder Baum told the News last year that the event was put on hold because the group of volunteers that had dedicated each year — with the exception of 2020 — to keeping Porchfest running since its founding needed more support.

In particular, Baum said at the time that she and other volunteers hoped to use 2024 to find a new home for Porchest — ideally, an existing nonprofit organization with existing infrastructure. The YS Arts Council, which has served as a 501(c)(3) fiscal sponsor for Porchfest in the past, fits the bill.

“The volunteers come and go,” Baum said in the press release. “So we’re excited that the Arts Council will be our official home, which will help guarantee [Porchfest’s] success for years to come.”

YS Arts Council President Valerie Blackwell-Truitt said in the press release that the local arts-focused organization welcomes the collaboration.

“Porchfest has a tradition as a wonderful community arts activity, and it fits perfectly with the Arts Council mission,” she said.

Past YS Arts Council President Jerome Borchers added: “Porchfest is the kind of activity that requires community collaboration, coordination and communication with the artists. Fortunately, we have a lot of project experience over the years with community art activities.”

The YS Community Foundation has also served as a nonprofit fiscal sponsor for Porchfest in the past. This year, a grant from the Community Foundation will fund the hiring of local resident David Seitz as a coordinator for the event.

Seitz, who will support Porchfest’s committee of organizing volunteers, said in the press release that more volunteers are being sought for this year’s event, and that there are plenty of opportunities and avenues for folks to get involved.

“You can help with the digital support, social media, communicating with sponsors, or more physical stuff like delivering signs to hosts on the event day and more,” Seitz said in the release. “We need a team to make this happen.”

The Porchfest committee will begin meeting in early April; those interested in volunteering are asked to email ysporchfest@gmail.com for more information.

Also in April, Porchfest will begin accepting applications for hosts, musicians and sponsors online at ysporchfest.com. Seitz said he plans to reach out to past participants this month, but that new folks interested in participating are encouraged to apply.

“If you’re thinking you always wanted to play, host or help sponsor, well now’s your chance, so we hope to see your application in April or May,” he said.