Yellow Springs sophomore to be honored on Reds field

Collin Goebel, a sophomore at Yellow Springs High School, will be recognized at the Cincinnati Reds-Pittsburgh Pirates game on Sunday, April 13, for placing third in his age group and third overall at the 2024 Cincinnati Reds Baseball Camps Skills Champions Day at Great American Ball Park on Sept. 22, 2024.

More than 1,200 athletes participated in the 13th summer of the Cincinnati Reds Baseball Camps across Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky.

During camp, each player competed in a skills competition consisting of batting, fielding and running skills. At the conclusion of the summer, the top ten finishers in each age category — about 100 athletes — competed at Champions Day at Great American Ball Park.

The top three scorers in each age category will be recognized at the April game.

Goebel is the son of Kelli Zaytoun and Mike Goebel.