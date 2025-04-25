News from the Past: March 2025

75 years ago: 1950

Trailer permit freeze. “Council voted Monday night to suspend the granting of any trailer permits in Yellow Springs, except in cases of emergency, pending the formulation by the building committee of a permanent policy looking toward the reduction of the number of [house] trailers located within the village limits.”

Young’s Dairy family. “Carl Young, son of Mr. and Mrs. C.C. Young, Springfield Pike, is on the honor roll … of students receiving high scholastic recognition in Ohio State University’s college of agriculture during autumn quarter.”

68 re-routed. “Bids for the construction of a new roadbed and concrete pavement for U.S. Route 68 for 3.209 miles south of the village limits are advertised for in today’s NEWS. … The new construction will eliminate the Jacoby Hill curve of many accidents and ill fame. … In general the new road south of Hyde Road will lay west of the present road and north of Hyde Road will run east of the present right of way.”

Sweet sixteen. “Miss Virginia Hamilton, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Hamilton, Dayton Pike, was the hostess last Saturday evening at a party in honor of her sixteenth birthday. After an evening of dancing, sandwiches, punch and candy were enjoyed by the guests. Virginia’s guests were Marcia Cordell, Marlene Perry, Aniese Smith, Joyce and Janice Clark, Virgil Clay, Bill Samuels, Wilbur Franklin, Betty Blackman, Barbara Turner, Bobby Mitchell, Bob Danny, Shirley Scott, Billy Reed, Roburt Hurst, Shelley Blackman, Rudnette Dixon, Harold House, Bobby Newsome, Calvin Liggins and James Wetherford.

50 years ago: 1975

Kindergarten pioneer. “Jane Cape died last night. … Miss Cape came to Antioch College in 1926 as professor of home economics. Later she organized Antioch Nursery School, one of the first two nursery schools in Ohio [and she also organized one in Bagdad, Iraq].”

Healthy foods. “A five-hour baking workshop Saturday and a nutrition lecture Tuesday are forthcoming Greene County Natural Food Associates Club events. … Willis O’Connor, Swimming Pool Rd. — rye bread. Florence Anderson — whole wheat rolls. Mrs. Frank Smith — oatmeal crackers. Club President Pauline Pidgeon — whole wheat cinnamon bread. Savita Sheth — chapatis and soy crisp.”

College president resigns. “Antioch College President James P. Dixon resigned effective June 30th, 1977, or upon selection of a successor, whichever comes first, to climax three days of weekend meetings in New York of the College Trustees.”

Tenants union? “Formation of a tenants organization was announced last week by a group of local citizens and Antioch students. Soaring rents and utility costs have created a situation which spokesmen for the group say ‘has become increasingly difficult and unacceptable.’”

35 years ago: 1990

Bike path coming. “Construction of the 10.2-mile segment of the Greene County Bikeway between Yellow Springs and Xenia should begin this summer.”

Curb recycling. “Recycling glass, aluminum, plastic and paper will be almost as simple as throwing it away when Rumpke Waste, Inc., begins hauling trash for the Village next month.”

Cash from Jesus. “Last week’s NEWS reported the loss of ‘a large sum of money’ by a resident of the Lawson Place apartments. Shortly after the paper came out, Village police chief Jim McKee received a cash donation for the woman from a village resident who prefers to remain anonymous. Said the donor, ‘It came from Jesus.’”

25 years ago: 2000

First YS Home, Inc. house. “Yellow Springs Home, Inc., a nonprofit community land trust that last year kicked off an effort to build a moderately priced house in town, hopes to begin its first affordable housing project this summer. The group, which was started in 1995 by Deborah Benning, Don Hollister and Roger Lurie, has secured a housing site at 321 North High Street.”

Chili cook-off. “The McKinney School PTO will sponsor the sixth annual Chili Cook-off Saturday, April 8th. … Proceeds from the event will go toward a scholarship fund for McKinney students for school camp and other field trips.”

More benches. “Village Council directed Village Manager David Heckler to place a few benches downtown on the sidewalk along the curb adjacent to yellow striped, no parking areas. The extra benches will not be placed against storefronts.”

Pierce runs, wins. “Andrew Pierce won the 400-meter dash for the second year in a row at the Big Ten Indoor Championships as a member of the Ohio State track team. Andrew’s winning time of 46.46 [seconds] qualified him for the NCAA Indoor Championships.”

Fire levy passes. “Miami Township Fire-Rescue will remain in the black since Miami Township and Yellow Springs voters overwhelmingly passed a 3.8-mil levy. … Earlier this year, Township trustees lowered the millage from 4.6 mills to 3.8 in anticipation of a $25,000 boost in property tax reappraisals.”

Ten years ago: 2015

Folk dance tradition. Letter from Don Hollister: “Rex Barger’s obituary in last week’s News reminds me of the weekly community folk dances that he led at Mills Lawn School in the late 1950s and early 1960s, I recall. Richard and Billy Eastman, among others, kept the dances going for a while. One way or another, the community dances have been continued. Now Jay Williams periodically returns from Cincinnati to lead folk dance.”

Housing proposed on college campus. “Several hundred villagers took part in last week’s Antioch College Village Charette, a collaborative design event that aimed to create a plan for a new housing development on campus.”

Landlord liability. “At Village Council’s March 2 meeting local landlords made clear that they are not happy with a proposed policy change that would hold them responsible for their tenants’ unpaid utility bills.”

Greene Cats bus line. “The flex bus is the short, fat, white shuttle bus that scoots through the village about every hour with a digital display of its route overhead. … It’s public transport available to any resident 14 and over … weekdays 6 a.m. to midnight. In 2014 an average of 63 riders per day used the flex bus from Yellow Springs.”