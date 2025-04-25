Submit your thoughts as a graduating senior
Land & Environmental

Plants were for sale at the 2022 Yellow Springs Earth Day events. (Photo by Reilly Dixon)

Yellow Springs Earth Day celebration set for Sunday

The YS Earth Day and Community Habitat Celebration will be 1–4 p.m. Sunday, April 27, on the YS Senior Center-owned lawn at the corner of East North College and Livermore streets.

Bike racks will be provided, and parking is along neighboring streets.

The event will include native plant sales, environmental booths, live music by the Corndrinkers, local food trucks, children’s activities, used household battery collection and a free “Milkweed for Monarchs” raffle with Mayor Pam. Also, Mills Lawn PTO will host a kids clothing swap during the event.

For more information, go to http://www.yswildlifehabitat.com/upcoming-events.

