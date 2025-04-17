Young’s Jersey Dairy to host annual Easter egg hunt

On Sunday, April 20, Young’s Jersey Dairy will host its annual Easter egg hunt as it has for the past 41 years, but with a change.

Rather than hiding more than 10,000 real, hand-dyed, hard-boiled eggs on the farm property, the business is making a temporary substitution and instead will use plastic eggs, each stuffed with a ticket for a free ride on Cowtherine’s Carousel. The change is in response to the current high demand for eggs and accompanying high prices. Organizers expect to bring back the hard-boiled eggs in 2026.

In lieu of purchasing 10,000 eggs to boil, Young’s will donate $1,500 to Second Harvest Food Bank in Springfield and $1,500 to The Foodbank in Dayton. Representatives from The Foodbank will be on hand to share more about their mission.

The funds will directly support food assistance programs across Montgomery, Greene and Preble counties, helping to offset recent funding cuts that have affected food banks nationwide.

This year’s hunt will begin at 2 p.m. with a heat for ages 4 and younger. Ages 5–7 will begin hunting at 2:20 p.m., and ages 8–10 will begin at 2:40 p.m.