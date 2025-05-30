It is with a wounded heart I write of my brother, Barry Dillon’s passing.

Barry was one of many a unique fixture in Yellow Springs for many years: serving the community, along with Sue Andrew, fresh organic produce, then working for the Village Crew and helping dig out residents from the blizzard of ’78. He was a true Man among Men and is sorely missed. Even though he had moved to Georgia, his heart was always in Yellow Springs.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, June 13, 6–8 p.m., at John Bryan State Park. All are invited to come to the Day Lodge and reminisce and honor him.

—Royce Dillon