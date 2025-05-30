— Public Notice —

REPEALING AND REPLACING CHAPTER 220 OF THE YELLOW SPRINGS CODE OF ORDINANCES TO PERMIT REMOTE MEETING FORMAT FOR COUNCIL MEETINGS UNDER SPECIFIC CIRCUMSTANCES

ORDINANCE 2025-08, VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO

This Ordinance will be read as a public hearing on June 2, 2025 for passage into law. The ordinance clarifies the conditions under which remote and hybrid meetings can occur, updating Ordinance 2021-19 passed July 6, 2021.

—Kevin Stokes, President of Council