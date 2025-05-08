— Public Notice —

PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING AGENDA

VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS

Tuesday, May 13, 2025 • 6 p.m. • Council Chambers

The meeting will be broadcast live via Channel 5 Community Access cable station, which is simultaneously shown on the Village’s “Community Access Yellow Springs” YouTube station. For any questions, contact the Council Clerk at clerk@yso.com or at 937-767-9126.

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

REVIEW OF AGENDA

REVIEW OF MINUTES

• Minutes of March 11, 2025 Regular Meeting

COMMUNICATIONS

The Clerk will receive and file the following:

COUNCIL AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

• Active Transportation Committee

• Council

CITIZEN COMMENTS

PUBLIC HEARINGS

• Conditional Use (CU): Kelsie Cooley, on behalf of Johnny & Tracy Cooley, property owners, has submitted a Conditional Use application for Professional Office Use at 213 N. Winter Street. Chapter 1248 Residential Districts, Chapter 1262.08 Conditional Use. Medium Density Residential District (R-B), Greene County Parcel #F19000100110017000

• Preliminary Development Plan for Planned Unit Development (PUD): Erik Alfieri, on behalf of Windsor Development LLC, and Antioch College Corporation, property owner, has submitted an application for a Preliminary Development Plan for 43 units of Multi-family Development at 150 E. South College Street. Chapter 1254 Planned Unit Development, Greene County Parcel IDs: Parcel #F19000100080021400, F19000100080021500, F19000100080021600, F19000100080021700, F19000100080037900, F1919000100080037600, F19000100080037700, F19000100080037800, F19000100080017800, F19000100080017900, F19000100080018000

• Preliminary Development Plan for Planned Unit Development (PUD): Erik Alfieri, on behalf of Windsor Development LLC, property owner, has submitted an application for a Preliminary Development Plan for 128 units of Multi-family Development at 275 E. North College Street. Chapter 1254 Planned Unit Development, Greene County Parcel ID: Parcel #F19000100090029600

OLD BUSINESS

NEW BUSINESS

AGENDA PLANNING

ADJOURNMENT

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 937-767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.