— Public Notice —

REQUEST FOR BIDS:

2025 ELECTRIC UTILITY LINE CLEARING & TREE TRIMMING

VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO

Bid Packages containing the plans & specifications for the above projects will be available at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at the Administrative Offices at 100 Dayton Street, Yellow Springs, Ohio 45387 and as a downloadable file at http://www.yellowsprings.gov. Questions regarding the bidding process should be directed to Village Manager Johnnie Burns at (937) 767-3402.

Sealed bids are due 1:00 p.m., local time, Thursday, May 22, 2025. Sealed bids will be opened and read aloud at 1:00 p.m., local time, Thursday, May 22, 2025, 100 Dayton Street, Rooms A&B. The Village reserves the right to waive any informalities and to accept or reject any or all bids. All bids must be guaranteed for a minimum of 90 days after the date of bid opening.

—Johnnie Burns, Village Manager