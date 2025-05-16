— Public Notice —

Village Council Agenda

Monday, May 19, 2025

Executive Session, 5 p.m. | Regular Meeting, 6 p.m.

In Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

Anyone can observe the meeting live via cable Channel 5, (Community Access Yellow Springs) or on YouTube.

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

EXECUTIVE SESSION (5 p.m.)

• To Discuss the Employment and Compensation of a Village Employee.

MOTION TO ENTER REGULAR SESSION

ANNOUNCEMENTS (6 p.m.)

CONSENT AGENDA

• Minutes of May 5, 2025 Regular Meeting

• Credit Card Statement for April

REVIEW OF AGENDA

PETITIONS/COMMUNICATIONS

PUBLIC HEARINGS/LEGISLATION (6:15 p.m.)

• First Reading of Ordinance 2025-08 Repeal and Replace Chapter 220.02 “Remote Meetings”

• Emergency Reading of Ordinance 2025-09 Approving a Second Supplemental Appropriation for the Second Quarter of 2025 and Declaring an Emergency

• Reading of Resolution 2025-28 Repealing Resolution 2017-15 “Refusing to Annex”

• Reading of Resolution 2025-29 Approving a Grant to the Porchfest Committee in Support of 2025 Porchfest Activities

• Reading of Resolution 2025-30 Authorizing the Village Manager to Enter into a Loan Agreement with the Ohio Public Works Commission to Secure Funds to Conduct a Wastewater Treatment Plant Capacity Study

• Reading of Resolution 2025-31 Urging Restoration of the Ohio Housing Trust Fund in the Ohio State Budget and Expressing Support for The Cascades Affordable Housing Project

CITIZEN CONCERNS (6:55 p.m.)

SPECIAL REPORTS

MANAGER’S REPORT (7:05 p.m.)

OLD BUSINESS

NEW BUSINESS (7:25 p.m.)

• Scheduling of Work Session re: Village Capacity for Expansion (Clerk: 5 min.)

BOARD AND COMMISSION REPORTS (7:30 p.m.)

FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS* (7:35 p.m.)

• June 2: – Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2025-08 Repeal and Replace Chapter 220.02 “Remote Meetings”

– First Reading of Ordinance 2025-10 Rezoning 11 Parcels Totaling 1.256 Acres of Property Located at 150 East South College Street to Planned Unit Development (PUD) and Amending the Zoning Map Accordingly and Approving the Preliminary Development Plan

– First Reading of Ordinance 2025-11 Rezoning 1 Parcel Totaling 2.169 Acres of Property Located at 275 East North College Street to Planned Unit Development (PUD) and Amending the Zoning Map Accordingly and Approving the Preliminary Development Plan

– Reading of Resolution 2025-31 Authorizing the Village Manager to Enter into an Agreement with TBD For 2025 Utility Line Clearance (Section 3) of the Village

– Reading of Resolution 2025-32 Determining the Necessity of Levying a Renewal of an Existing 8.4 Mill Property Tax Levy in Excess of the Ten-Mill Limitation for the Purpose of Paying for Current Operating Expenses of the Village to Run for Five (5) Years, Pursuant to Section 5705.19 as Amended, and Requesting the County Auditor to Certify Matters in Connection Therewith

– TLT Request to Extend Greenspace Fund Availability Through December 31

*Future Agenda items are noted for planning purposes only and are subject to change.

ADJOURNMENT

