Village Council Agenda

Monday, June 2, 2025, 6 p.m.

In Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

ANNOUNCEMENTS

CONSENT AGENDA

• Minutes of May 19, 2025 Regular Meeting

REVIEW OF AGENDA

PETITIONS/COMMUNICATIONS

PUBLIC HEARINGS/LEGISLATION (6:15 p.m.)

• Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2025-08 Repeal and Replace Chapter 220.02 “Remote Meetings”

• Reading of Resolution 2025-33 Authorizing the Village Manager to Enter into an Agreement with TBD For 2025 Utility Line Clearance (Section 3) of the Village

• Reading of Resolution 2025-34 Determining the Necessity of Levying a Renewal of an Existing 8.4 Mill Property Tax Levy in Excess of the Ten-Mill Limitation for the Purpose of Paying for Current Operating Expenses of the Village to Run for Five (5) Years, Pursuant to Section 5705.19 as Amended, and Requesting the County Auditor to Certify Matters in Connection Therewith

CITIZEN CONCERNS (6:45 p.m.)

SPECIAL REPORTS (6:55 p.m.)

• YSConnect: New non-emergency alert and notification app (Giardullo, 5 min.)

MANAGER’S REPORT (7:00 p.m.)

OLD BUSINESS

NEW BUSINESS (7:15 p.m.)

• TLT Request to Extend Greenspace Fund Availability Through December 31, 2025 (Michele Burns: 10 min.)

FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS* (7:20 p.m.)

• June 16:

—Reading of Resolution 2025-35 Official Question and Issue Ballot-General Election- Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal)

— Reading of Resolution 2025-36 Authorizing the Finance Director to Extend Availability of Greenspace Funds in the Amount of $ to December 31, 2025

— First Reading of Ordinance 2025-10 Rezoning 11 Parcels Totaling 1.256 Acres of Property Located at 150 East South College Street to Planned Unit Development (PUD) and Amending the Zoning Map Accordingly and Approving the Preliminary Development Plan

— First Reading of Ordinance 2025-11 Rezoning 1 Parcel Totaling 2.169 Acres of Property Located at 275 East North College Street to Planned Unit Development (PUD) and Amending the Zoning Map Accordingly and Approving the Preliminary Development Plan

— Revisit Village Values Document

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, June 16, 2025.

