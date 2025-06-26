Antioch College Reunion returns with community events

The annual Antioch College Reunion returns Thursday–Sunday, July 26–29. This year’s theme, “Antioch and the Arts,” includes a number of events open to the wider community:

Thursday, July 26

Opening Reception and Alumni Art Show, 5–6:30 p.m. — Reunion officially kicks off in the Herndon Gallery with refreshments and mingling. The reception will feature the third annual Alumni Art Show. Curators Michael Casselli ’87, Judith Church ‘75 and Noreen Dean Dresser ’77 are assembling a showcase for Antiochian artists of all generations, in multiple media, representing both emerging and well-known artists.

Screening of “Rachel Hendrix,” 8:45–9:45 p.m. — This film by Victor Nunez ’68 is a portrait of a widow, mother, professor and author, Rachel Hendrix, finding her way in life after losing her beloved husband. Nunez is the recipient of the 2025 Rebecca Rice award.

Theater performance, “The Baroness Undressed,” 8:45–9:45 p.m. — Diana Shortes ’00 will perform her solo show, a Butoh burlesque biography about the life of Micaela Almonester, Baroness de Pontalba. La Baronne will regale audiences with the tragedy and triumphs of a young girl betrothed to her enemies, who survived a brutal attack upon her life by her own father-in-law and reclaimed her sovereignty, to leave a lasting legacy on two continents.

Friday, Jul 27

Folk dance, 9–11 p.m. — Jay Williams ‘75 will provide music for a folk dance in Red Square, an Antioch Reunion tradition. All are welcome, whether for dancing or just for the music and story-swapping.

Saturday, July 28

Alumni Association Meeting and College Address by President Jane Fernandes, 1–2 p.m. — The Antioch College Alumni Association will call to order a brief meeting, followed by a speech from President Fernandes. The President will touch on the current state of the College and plans for the future. This event will be live-streamed on YouTube.

Sunday, July 29

Tour of Main Building, 1:15–2 p.m. — Architect Earl Reeder has been a driving force in the renovation and preservation of Antioch Hall, a.k.a Main Building.

Reeder will lead participants through the halls of this 1852 building that combines Romanesque, Greek Revival and Gothic architectural styles and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

For more information on the complete line-up of events open to alumni, go to http://www.antiochcollege.edu/alumni-friends/reunion.