BREAKING | Multiple downtown Yellow Springs businesses broken into

Several downtown Yellow Springs storefronts were burgled overnight, with some shop owners returning to work Sunday morning, June 15, to find broken glass and stolen money.

These break-ins occurred in the hours that followed the semi-annual Yellow Springs Street Fair, which brought several thousand visitors to the downtown thoroughfares.

Shops broken into include several in Kings Yard — Tibet Bazaar, the Village Herb Shoppe and Wander & Wonder.

A staffer at Miguel’s Tacos told the News there was evidence of an unsuccessful attempt to break into the food truck.

At Bentino’s Pizza, a block away from Kings Yard, the back entrance was smashed, and co-owner Kim Lea reported that a cash register with some change was stolen.

These locations are currently cordoned off with crime scene tape as Yellow Springs Police conduct their investigation. An early attempt by the News to contact Police Chief Paige Burge was unsuccessful.

A public message issued from the police department at 12:43 p.m. stated that officers are continuing to process the individual crime scenes, collecting evidence and canvassing the area for witness and surveillance footage.

“These incidents are fresh, and details are limited at this time,” YSPD’s message read.

For any tips or information on the break-ins, contact the Yellow Springs Police Department at 937-767-7206.

The News will continue to update this story as more information is made available.