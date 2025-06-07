Invasive spotted lanternfly spreads in Ohio

The Ohio Department of Agriculture announced earlier this month that it has expanded the state’s quarantine area for the spotted lanternfly to six additional counties in northeast and northwest Ohio.

Eighteen of Ohio’s 88 counties — including Franklin, home of Columbus; Hamilton, home of Cincinnati; and Cuyahoga, home of Cleveland — are now under quarantine for the invasive insect. The majority of the affected counties are in the northern and eastern edges of the state. Newly added are: Wood, Seneca, Summit, Portage, Trumbull and Carroll.

Under quarantine, products such as trees and nursery stock may not be moved out of the area without a compliance agreement, permit or inspection certificate. Producers who ship these products to nonregulated areas must have their stock inspected and each load must be accompanied by a certificate that confirms their product is free of SLF.

The updated quarantine is a result of several new infestations reported through ODA’s online Ohio Plant Pest Reporter. ODA staff encourages community members to report sightings of the spotted lanternfly in counties that are not currently under quarantine. Identification and life cycle images can be found online at agri.ohio.gov/divisions/plant-health/invasive-pests/invasive-insects/slf.

“The spotted lanternfly is an invasive pest that is known to cause harm to Ohio’s agricultural industry,” ODA Director Brian Baldridge said in a press release. “We appreciate community members stepping up to report this insect when it is found. With their help, our experts can more efficiently identify SLF, treat it, and work to protect the abundant plant life we have here in Ohio.”

The spotted lanternfly is an insect native to Asia that is a pest of grapes, hops and apples, along with many other species of plants. This pest is specifically a concern for Ohio’s grape and wine industry, which contributes more than $6 billion dollars in economic activity to the state yearly, according to the ODA. An invasive tree known as tree of heaven is the primary host for spotted lanternfly.

The insect was first detected in the U.S. in Pennsylvania in 2014. It was likely brought to the U.S. by imported goods, according to the ODA. The first confirmation in Ohio was in Mingo Junction in 2020.