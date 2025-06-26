— Public Notice —

ORDINANCES 2025-10, 2025-11, 2025-12 & 2025-13

VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO

Interested persons will take note that the Village Council of Yellow Springs on Monday, June 16, gave first reading to the following four ordinances. Council will give second readings and hold public hearings on these ordinances on Monday, July 7, 2025.

The following ordinances pertain to a proposed PUD development at 275 East North College Street:

• 2025-10 Rezoning 1 Parcel Totaling 2.169 Acres of Property Located at 275 East North College Street to Planned Unit Development (PUD) and Amending the Zoning Map Accordingly

• 2025-11 Approving The Preliminary Development Plan For a PUD Located at 275 East North College Street

• 2025-12 Rezoning 11 Parcels Totaling 1.256 Acres of Property Located at 150 East South College Street to Planned Unit Development (PUD) and Amending the Zoning Map Accordingly

• 2025-13 Approving the Preliminary Development Plan for a PUD Located at 150 East South College Street

* Full text of ordinances is on file with the Council Clerk and online at Clerkbase.

—Kevin Stokes, President of Council