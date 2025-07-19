Wamsley to host swimming workshop

Amy Wamsley, Yellow Springs’ own English Channel swimmer, will present a free Water Confidence Workshop Monday–Thursday, July 21–24, 7–7:45 p.m., at Gaunt Park Pool.

The workshop is presented in collaboration with Wamsley’s nonprofit organization, Amy’s SwimVenture, and the Village of Yellow Springs.

The workshop isn’t intended as swim lessons, but as a supportive space where attendees can build confidence in and around the water; explore and strengthen current skills, no matter their level of expertise; ask questions and learn in a relaxed, welcoming environment; and get tips on open-water swimming and what to expect.

Those attending are welcome to participate as much or as little as they feel comfortable; watching is welcome, too.

Sessions will be on land and water; those attending should bring a swimsuit, goggles, towel and questions. Adults of all swim levels are welcome. There is no fee for attendance.