Jul
19
2025
Village Life

Local resident Amy Wamsley completed her successful swim across the English Channel on June 13, 2025. She's pictured here swimming around Coronado Island in one of the many preparatory swims that led up to today's successful swim. (Submitted photo)

Wamsley to host swimming workshop

Amy Wamsley, Yellow Springs’ own English Channel swimmer, will present a free Water Confidence Workshop Monday–Thursday, July 21–24, 7–7:45 p.m., at Gaunt Park Pool.

The workshop is presented in collaboration with Wamsley’s nonprofit organization, Amy’s SwimVenture, and the Village of Yellow Springs.

The workshop isn’t intended as swim lessons, but as a supportive space where attendees can build confidence in and around the water; explore and strengthen current skills, no matter their level of expertise; ask questions and learn in a relaxed, welcoming environment; and get tips on open-water swimming and what to expect.

Those attending are welcome to participate as much or as little as they feel comfortable; watching is welcome, too.

Sessions will be on land and water; those attending should bring a swimsuit, goggles, towel and questions. Adults of all swim levels are welcome. There is no fee for attendance.

