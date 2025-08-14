Board of Zoning Appeals | Public Hearing

— Public Notice —

PUBLIC HEARING

BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS

VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO

Notice is hereby given that:

Variance – Guy Glass has submitted a Variance application seeking relief from fence height at 624 Tulip Ct. – Chapter 1260.01(a)(1) Fence Height of corner lots, Chapter 1278.04 Variances – Moderate Density Residential District (R-B) – Greene County Parcel #F19000100020019600

A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD ON THIS PETITION BY THE VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS ON:

DATE: Wednesday, August 27, 2025 • TIME: 5:00 p.m.LOCATION: John Bryan Center, Second Floor,Council Chambers, 100 Dayton St.

This notice provides you and every other interested party the opportunity to have input at the hearing. You may express your views in writing for inclusion in the record of the hearing by providing a copy to the Clerk of Council at clerk@yellowsprings.gov, or by calling 937-767-9126.

Please submit your letter by no later than Thursday, August 21, 2025 for inclusion in the Board packet: however, all letters received any time prior to the hearing will be provided to the Board members and the Zoning Administrator. The applications, as prepared by the petitioners, may be examined at the office of the Zoning Administrator on the 2nd floor of the Bryan Community Center, 100 Dayton Street, Yellow Springs, Ohio 45387 or on the Village website at http://www.yellowspring.gov after Friday, August 22, 2025.

Questions regarding the applications, zoning code or procedures may be directed to the Zoning Administrator Meg Leatherman, phone (937) 767-1702 or by email to meg.leatherman@yellowsprings.gov.

—Meg Leatherman, Planning and Economic Development Director