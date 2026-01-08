Bulldog Sports Round-Up | Jan. 2, 2025

BASKETBALL

A loss for girls; two wins and a loss for boys

The Bulldogs girls varsity team suffered a defeat away on Thursday, Dec. 18, falling 44–24 to Miami Valley School. Individual stats for the game were not reported. The girls’ conference record is 0–3, with an overall season record of 0–5.

The Bulldogs boys varsity team netted its first conference win of the season Friday, Dec. 19, prevailing 44–43 over Miami Valley School away. Sophomore Luke Mikesell and senior Dylan Reed each netted 11 points to lead the offensive charge, followed closely by sophomore Alex Lewis with 10; the score was rounded out with six points from sophomore Maddox Buster, three from senior Teddy Horvath, two from junior Sameer Sajabi and one from senior Sailor Schultz. Buster also nabbed eight rebounds, trailed by Mikesell with seven, five each from Lewis and Reed and four from Sajabi.

The win was followed by a 49–40 loss away against Franklin Monroe on Monday, Dec. 22, with Lewis and Mikesell leading the scoring with 12 points each, and Buster and Reed each nabbing seven rebounds. But the loss was swiftly followed with another win away to topple Tri-County North 51–50 on Tuesday, Dec. 23. Lewis ran away with the score during the match, racking up 16 points, followed by 10 from senior Phoenix York, nine from Reed, seven from Sajabi, five from Horvath and four from Buster. Sajabi was the rebound leader for the game with six, followed by four each from Reed and Buster, and Sajabi was also top in assists, with seven.

The boys’ conference record is 1–3, with an overall season record of 2–6.

BOWLING

Boys defeat Calvary Christian

The varsity boys bowling team added another win to their season on Tuesday, Dec. 16, defeating conference rivals Calvary Christian 1,945–1,714 across two regular games and a Baker game.

Senior Owen Price led the team in scoring, netting an average of 357 pins in the regular games.

The boys hold a conference record of 3–1, with an overall season record of 5–2; the team is currently second in conference play.