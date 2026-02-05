Hike through John Bryan, Clifton Gorge

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Division of Natural Areas and Preserves and Ohio State Parks will present their annual winter hike through John Bryan State Park and Clifton Gorge State Nature Preserve on Saturday, Feb. 7.

The 3.5-mile hike follows the Little Miami State and National Scenic River as it winds through the cliffs of the state park and adjoining preserve.

This year’s event will begin at 9 a.m., and hikers may begin this self-guided hike until 10:30 a.m. Hikers will have the opportunity to learn about the geology, ecology and cultural history of the trail as naturalists, geologists and reenactors will be on the trail at key points of interest until noon. Exhibitors will have tables set up at the Day Lodge in John Bryan State Park, near the Playground Parking Lot, where the hike will begin.

The Clifton Exploration Center in Clifton Gorge will be open for refreshments 10 a.m.–1 p.m., and a shuttle will be available at the trail’s end, in Clifton’s Jackson Street Parking Lot, to take participants back to the John Bryan parking lot.